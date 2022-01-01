Salmon salad in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve salmon salad
More about FishBonz Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
FishBonz Grill
2599 Airport Dr, Torrance
|Cajun Salmon Salad
|$14.99
|Cajun Salmon Salad
|$14.99
More about Red Car Brewery & Restaurant
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Red Car Brewery & Restaurant
1266 Sartori Ave, Torrance
|Blackened Salmon Kale Caesar Salad
|$18.00
More about Gaetano's Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gaetano's Restaurant
2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY, Torrance
|Salmon Salad
|$24.00
Field greens, fresh grilled salmon, roasted almonds, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, lemon - honey vinaigrette
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
18605 S Western Ave, Torrance
|Miso Salmon Salad
|$13.00
Miso salmon served over salad mix, cherry tomatoes, crispy fried rice noodles and crispy wontons, green onions, almonds, and mandarin oranges. Served with oriental dressing. Rice noodles, wonton chips and dressing on the side.