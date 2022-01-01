Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Torrance restaurants that serve salmon salad

Cajun Salmon Salad image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

FishBonz Grill

2599 Airport Dr, Torrance

Avg 4.5 (3203 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Salmon Salad$14.99
Cajun Salmon Salad$14.99
More about FishBonz Grill
Red Car Brewery & Restaurant image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Car Brewery & Restaurant

1266 Sartori Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Salmon Kale Caesar Salad$18.00
More about Red Car Brewery & Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gaetano's Restaurant

2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY, Torrance

Avg 4.5 (2138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$24.00
Field greens, fresh grilled salmon, roasted almonds, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, lemon - honey vinaigrette
More about Gaetano's Restaurant
Item pic

 

KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE

18605 S Western Ave, Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Salmon Salad$13.00
Miso salmon served over salad mix, cherry tomatoes, crispy fried rice noodles and crispy wontons, green onions, almonds, and mandarin oranges. Served with oriental dressing. Rice noodles, wonton chips and dressing on the side.
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE

