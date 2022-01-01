Strawberry cheesecake in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake
KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
18605 S Western Ave, Torrance
|Strawberry Cheesecake | 7"
|$36.00
Strawberry flavored cheesecake with strawberry haupia (coconut pudding) on top, whipped cream border, coated with graham cracker crumbs and topped with fresh strawberries on a traditional graham cracker crust.
|Strawberry Cheesecake | SLICE
|$6.50
Strawberry flavored cheesecake with strawberry haupia (coconut pudding) on top, whipped cream border, coated with graham cracker crumbs and topped with fresh strawberries.
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance
|Strawberry Cheesecake | 7"
|$36.00
Strawberry flavored cheesecake with strawberry haupia (coconut milk pudding) on top, whipped cream border, coated with graham cracker crumbs and topped with fresh strawberries. (serves 7-9)