Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Torrance

Go
Torrance restaurants
Toast

Torrance restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

FishBonz Grill

2599 Airport Dr, Torrance

Avg 4.5 (3203 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.49
More about FishBonz Grill
Item pic

 

The Brews Hall

21770 Del Amo Circle East, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side of Sweet Potato Fries$4.95
Classic Sweet Potato French Fry
More about The Brews Hall

Browse other tasty dishes in Torrance

Chocolate Croissants

Apple Fritters

Kale Caesar Salad

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Garlic Bread

Mac And Cheese

Beef Teriyaki

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Torrance to explore

Harbor Gateway

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Torrance to explore

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

San Pedro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston