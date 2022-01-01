Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Torrance
/
Torrance
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Torrance restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
FishBonz Grill
2599 Airport Dr, Torrance
Avg 4.5
(3203 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.49
More about FishBonz Grill
The Brews Hall
21770 Del Amo Circle East, Torrance
No reviews yet
Side of Sweet Potato Fries
$4.95
Classic Sweet Potato French Fry
More about The Brews Hall
Browse other tasty dishes in Torrance
Chocolate Croissants
Apple Fritters
Kale Caesar Salad
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Garlic Bread
Mac And Cheese
Beef Teriyaki
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Neighborhoods within Torrance to explore
Harbor Gateway
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More near Torrance to explore
Redondo Beach
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Gardena
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
El Segundo
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
San Pedro
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Hawthorne
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Compton
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Carson
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(839 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(536 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(492 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(825 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(230 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston