Tarts in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve tarts
KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
18605 S Western Ave, Torrance
|Fresh Fruit Tart | SLICE
|$5.00
Fruits change daily.
|Fresh Fruit Tart (Custard) | 3"
|$5.75
Short dough crust filled with custard and topped with seasonal fruits.
|Fresh Fruit Tart (Short Dough) | 9"
|$43.00
Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery
2553 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance
|PEACH ALMOND TART MINI
|$4.50
|LEMON RASPBERRY TART
|$5.90
|FRESH FRUIT TART
|$5.90
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance
|Fresh Fruit Tart (Short Dough) | 9"
|$43.00
Short dough crust filled with your choice of custard or cream cheese and topped with seasonal fruits.
|Fresh Fruit Tart (Custard) | 3"
|$5.75
