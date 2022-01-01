Teriyaki bowls in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
18605 S Western Ave, Torrance
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$9.50
Chargrilled tender sliced teriyaki chicken. Served with two scoops of steamed rice.
|KEIKI || Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$7.00
Delicious teriyaki chicken served with steamed rice and a side of pink radish.
|Teriyaki Beef Bowl
|$11.50
Chargrilled tender sliced teriyaki steak. Served with two scoops of steamed rice.