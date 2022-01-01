Tuna salad in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve tuna salad
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Red Car Brewery & Restaurant
1266 Sartori Ave, Torrance
|Wasabi Tuna Salad
|$18.00
Grilled Ahi tuna served with baby mixed greens, pickled ginger, cucumbers, red onion, and shredded carrots, served with wasabi vinaigrette.
SANDWICHES
Torrance Bakery
1341 El Prado Ave, Torrance
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.20
Albacore tuna made the classic style with mayonnaise and pickles, served on your choice of fresh baked roll. COOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.
|Tuna Salad Scoop
|$6.85
Our classic Albacore tuna salad, made fresh daily.