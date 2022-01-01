Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Torrance

Go
Torrance restaurants
Toast

Torrance restaurants that serve tuna salad

Red Car Brewery & Restaurant image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Car Brewery & Restaurant

1266 Sartori Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wasabi Tuna Salad$18.00
Grilled Ahi tuna served with baby mixed greens, pickled ginger, cucumbers, red onion, and shredded carrots, served with wasabi vinaigrette.
More about Red Car Brewery & Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Torrance Bakery

1341 El Prado Ave, Torrance

Avg 4.7 (1 review)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.20
Albacore tuna made the classic style with mayonnaise and pickles, served on your choice of fresh baked roll. COOSE YOUR TOPPINGS.
Tuna Salad Scoop$6.85
Our classic Albacore tuna salad, made fresh daily.
More about Torrance Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Torrance

Cheese Pizza

Curry Chicken

Burritos

Pudding

Tiramisu

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Salmon

Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Torrance to explore

Harbor Gateway

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Torrance to explore

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

San Pedro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston