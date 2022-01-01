Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable fried rice in Torrance

Go
Torrance restaurants
Toast

Torrance restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice

loft hawaiian restaurant image

 

loft hawaiian restaurant - south torrance

3160 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Fried Rice$13.45
Steamed rice wok fried with broccoli, green onions and our special sauce. Served with a scoop of macaroni salad
More about loft hawaiian restaurant - south torrance
loft hawaiian restaurant image

 

loft hawaiian restaurant - north torrance | artesia boulevard

2210 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Fried Rice$13.45
Steamed rice wok fried with broccoli, green onions and our special sauce. Served with a scoop of macaroni salad
More about loft hawaiian restaurant - north torrance | artesia boulevard

Browse other tasty dishes in Torrance

Caprese Salad

Croissants

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Vietnamese Coffee

Chocolate Croissants

Sweet Potato Fries

Salmon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Torrance to explore

Harbor Gateway

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Torrance to explore

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

San Pedro

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston