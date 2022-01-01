Waffles in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve waffles
Katsu Bar Torrance
24218 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance
|Waffle Fries/Curly Fries
|$5.00
Seasoned fries
Hanky's Hot Chicken
2592 Airport Dr., Torrance
|Waffle (1)
|$4.75
|Chicken & Waffle
|$13.50
3 Tenders on Belgian Waggle, Maple Syrup & 1 Sauce
Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery
2553 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance
|WAFFLES GOURMANDES
|$11.00
Homemade Waffle
Whipped Cream
Sprinkles
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance
|Waffle Combination (AVAILABLE UNTIL 2 PM)
|$13.50
One classic waffle served with two eggs and a choice of bacon, Portuguese sausage, fried spam, or turkey sausage. (AVAILABLE UNTIL 2 PM)
|Golden Brown Waffle (AVAILABLE UNTIL 2 PM)
|$8.00
A classic waffle made from our homemade batter and cooked until golden brown. Served with butter and maple syrup. (AVAILABLE UNTIL 2 PM)