Waffles in Torrance

Torrance restaurants
Toast

Torrance restaurants that serve waffles

Waffle Fries image

 

Katsu Bar Torrance

24218 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle Fries/Curly Fries$5.00
Seasoned fries
More about Katsu Bar Torrance
Main pic

 

Hanky's Hot Chicken

2592 Airport Dr., Torrance

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle (1)$4.75
Chicken & Waffle$13.50
3 Tenders on Belgian Waggle, Maple Syrup & 1 Sauce
More about Hanky's Hot Chicken
Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery image

 

Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery

2553 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
WAFFLES GOURMANDES$11.00
Homemade Waffle
Whipped Cream
Sprinkles
More about Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery
Item pic

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance

Avg 4.1 (4175 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Combination (AVAILABLE UNTIL 2 PM)$13.50
One classic waffle served with two eggs and a choice of bacon, Portuguese sausage, fried spam, or turkey sausage. (AVAILABLE UNTIL 2 PM)
Golden Brown Waffle (AVAILABLE UNTIL 2 PM)$8.00
A classic waffle made from our homemade batter and cooked until golden brown. Served with butter and maple syrup. (AVAILABLE UNTIL 2 PM)
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

