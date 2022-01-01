Go
We are committed to bringing life back to Downtown Niagara Falls! Come in and enjoy our from scratch kitchen plates, hand-crafted cocktails, and ever changing seasonal selections. As the seasons change, so does our menu. We do this to offer the finest of flavor profiles. Torrent is a place for friends to gather and new relationships to be made!

300 3rd Street

Popular Items

All American$9.00
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Potato, Fruit, Toast
Yogurt Bowl$9.00
Greek Yogurt, Fruit, Berries, Granola
Breakfast Burrito$5.00
Egg, Onion, Bell Pepper, Cheese, Potato
Pancakes$8.00
3 Pancakes, Bacon, Fruit
French Toast$9.00
Bacon, Berries
All American$9.00
Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Potato Fruit, Toast
Oatmeal$8.00
Fruit, Brown Sugar, Cream
Breakfast Taco$6.00
Egg, Cheese, Sausage, Potato, Fruit
Location

Niagara Falls NY

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

