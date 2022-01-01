Torrey restaurants you'll love
More about Slackers Burger Joint
Slackers Burger Joint
165 E. Main St., Torrey
|Popular items
|Bleu Bacon Burger
|$13.92
Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, Cajun spices, premium bacon and special blue cheese and blue cheese dressing, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.
|Cheeseburger
|$11.98
Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, with American Cheese, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, Mayo, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries. Upgrades available
|4pc. Chicken Strips
|$10.88
Delicious premium chicken strips served with choice of dressings and French Fries
More about Rock Garden Eatery and Bar
Rock Garden Eatery and Bar
670 East Highway 24, Torrey
|Popular items
|Fremonts' French Toast
|$11.00
3 slices of cinnamon swirled french toast. topped with powdered sugar and served with your choice of bacon or sausage.
|Sausage
|$4.00
|Coffee
|$3.00
More about Slackers Pizza & Deli
Slackers Pizza & Deli
150 East Main St, Torrey
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
Custom 5 Cheese Italian Blend, Fresh Slices of Premium Beef and Pork Pepperoni
This picture is shown with Cauliflower Crust
Pizza shown is a Medium
|Veggie Pizza
Veggie Custom 5 Blend Italian Cheese, Onions, Black or Greek Olives, Tomatoes, Peppers, Artichoke Hearts,
& Mushrooms
Picture shows a "SMALL" Pizza
|Deluxe Super Combo
Custom 5 Cheese Italian Blend, Smoked Ham & Bacon, Sausage, Beef & Pork Pepperoni, Onion, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Green Peppers & Mushrooms
Picture shows SMALL size