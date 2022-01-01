Torrey restaurants you'll love

Torrey restaurants
Toast
  Torrey

Must-try Torrey restaurants

Slackers Burger Joint image

 

Slackers Burger Joint

165 E. Main St., Torrey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bleu Bacon Burger$13.92
Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, Cajun spices, premium bacon and special blue cheese and blue cheese dressing, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.
Cheeseburger$11.98
Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, with American Cheese, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, Mayo, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries. Upgrades available
4pc. Chicken Strips$10.88
Delicious premium chicken strips served with choice of dressings and French Fries
More about Slackers Burger Joint
Rock Garden Eatery and Bar image

 

Rock Garden Eatery and Bar

670 East Highway 24, Torrey

Avg 4 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fremonts' French Toast$11.00
3 slices of cinnamon swirled french toast. topped with powdered sugar and served with your choice of bacon or sausage.
Sausage$4.00
Coffee$3.00
More about Rock Garden Eatery and Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Slackers Pizza & Deli

150 East Main St, Torrey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza
Custom 5 Cheese Italian Blend, Fresh Slices of Premium Beef and Pork Pepperoni
This picture is shown with Cauliflower Crust
Pizza shown is a Medium
Veggie Pizza
Veggie Custom 5 Blend Italian Cheese, Onions, Black or Greek Olives, Tomatoes, Peppers, Artichoke Hearts,
& Mushrooms
Picture shows a "SMALL" Pizza
Deluxe Super Combo
Custom 5 Cheese Italian Blend, Smoked Ham & Bacon, Sausage, Beef & Pork Pepperoni, Onion, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Green Peppers & Mushrooms
Picture shows SMALL size
More about Slackers Pizza & Deli

Provo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lehi

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Orem

No reviews yet

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Lindon

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
