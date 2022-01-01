Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Torrey

Torrey restaurants
Torrey restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Rock Garden Eatery and Bar

670 East Highway 24, Torrey

Avg 4 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bonito Burrito$11.00
Scrambled eggs with all the veggies. Onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, spinach and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
The Dave Burrito$14.00
Scrambled eggs, with both bacon and sausage. Topped with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Red Rock Burrito$12.00
scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, cheese and your choice of bacon or sausage wrapped in a tortilla.
Chak Balam Mex Restaurant image

 

Chak Balam Mex Restaurant

12 Sand Creek Rd, Torrey

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
KIDS BURRITO$7.50
California style dried Burrito$15.00
Flour tortilla rolled and filled with your choice of one meat, cheese, rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with a side of mild sauce.
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Flour tortilla filled with two scrambled eggs, cheese, potatoes, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Crisp to perfection, side of sour cream.
