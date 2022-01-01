Burritos in Torrey
Torrey restaurants that serve burritos
More about Rock Garden Eatery and Bar
Rock Garden Eatery and Bar
670 East Highway 24, Torrey
|Bonito Burrito
|$11.00
Scrambled eggs with all the veggies. Onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, spinach and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|The Dave Burrito
|$14.00
Scrambled eggs, with both bacon and sausage. Topped with cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Red Rock Burrito
|$12.00
scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, cheese and your choice of bacon or sausage wrapped in a tortilla.
More about Chak Balam Mex Restaurant
Chak Balam Mex Restaurant
12 Sand Creek Rd, Torrey
|KIDS BURRITO
|$7.50
|California style dried Burrito
|$15.00
Flour tortilla rolled and filled with your choice of one meat, cheese, rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with a side of mild sauce.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Flour tortilla filled with two scrambled eggs, cheese, potatoes, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Crisp to perfection, side of sour cream.