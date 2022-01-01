Cheeseburgers in Torrey
Slackers Burger Joint
165 E. Main St., Torrey
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.89
Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, with American Cheese and premium bacon, Mayo, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.
|Double Cheeseburger
|$16.89
Two Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burgers, double helping of cheese, Mayo, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries.
|Cheeseburger
|$12.98
Thick and Juicy 1/3rd lb burger, with American Cheese, prepared to order on toasted Stone Ground bun, Mayo, (lettuce tomatoes, pickles and onions on the side). Includes French Fries. Upgrades available