Chicken enchiladas in
Torrey
/
Torrey
/
Chicken Enchiladas
Torrey restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
Rock Garden Eatery and Bar
670 East Highway 24, Torrey
Avg 4
(95 reviews)
chicken enchilada
$6.00
More about Rock Garden Eatery and Bar
Rock Reef Cafe - 165 E Main St
165 E Main St, Torrey
No reviews yet
Chicken Enchiladas
$21.00
More about Rock Reef Cafe - 165 E Main St
More near Torrey to explore
Provo
Avg 4.7
(28 restaurants)
Provo
Avg 4.7
(28 restaurants)
Grand Junction
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Orem
Avg 3.9
(20 restaurants)
Lehi
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Cedar City
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Springdale
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Colorado City
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Lindon
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
