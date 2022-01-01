Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Torrey

Torrey restaurants
Torrey restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Slackers Burger Joint

165 E. Main St., Torrey

Malibu Chicken Sandwich$13.25
Your Choice of Grilled, Crispy or Country Style Chicken. Served on a toasted Stone Ground bun with, Sliced Ham and Swiss Cheese; Honey Mustard dressing. French Fries are included. (Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Pickles are served on the side.
Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Classic Chicken Sandwich. Your Choice of Grilled, Crispy or Country Style Chicken. Served on a toasted Stone Ground bun with Mayo. French Fries are included. (Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Pickles are served on the side.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$13.25
Our Classic Chicken Sandwich. Your Choice of Grilled, Crispy or Country Style Chicken. Served on a toasted Stone Ground bun with Ranch Dressing, Premium Bacon and Swiss Cheese. French Fries are included. (Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Pickles are served on the side.
Rock Reef Cafe - 165 E Main St

165 E Main St, Torrey

Malibu Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Grilled chicken breast, ham, pp jack cheese & honey mustard
