Chicken sandwiches in Torrey

Slackers Burger Joint
165 E. Main St., Torrey
|Malibu Chicken Sandwich
|$13.25
Your Choice of Grilled, Crispy or Country Style Chicken. Served on a toasted Stone Ground bun with, Sliced Ham and Swiss Cheese; Honey Mustard dressing. French Fries are included. (Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Pickles are served on the side.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Classic Chicken Sandwich. Your Choice of Grilled, Crispy or Country Style Chicken. Served on a toasted Stone Ground bun with Mayo. French Fries are included. (Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Pickles are served on the side.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
|$13.25
Our Classic Chicken Sandwich. Your Choice of Grilled, Crispy or Country Style Chicken. Served on a toasted Stone Ground bun with Ranch Dressing, Premium Bacon and Swiss Cheese. French Fries are included. (Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Pickles are served on the side.