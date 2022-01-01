Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Torrey

Go
Torrey restaurants
Toast

Torrey restaurants that serve steak salad

Rock Garden Eatery and Bar image

 

Rock Garden Eatery and Bar

670 East Highway 24, Torrey

Avg 4 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Salad$15.00
More about Rock Garden Eatery and Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Rock Reef Cafe - 165 E Main St

165 E Main St, Torrey

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Salad$13.99
Fresh Spring Salad Mix, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, onion & avocado
More about Rock Reef Cafe - 165 E Main St

Browse other tasty dishes in Torrey

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish Tacos

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Cobbler

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Torrey to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lehi

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Orem

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Lindon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (995 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston