Sweet potato fries in Torrey

Torrey restaurants
Torrey restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Slackers Burger Joint image

 

Slackers Burger Joint

165 E. Main St., Torrey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Sweet Potato Fries$2.39
Large Sweet Potato Fries$4.39
More about Slackers Burger Joint
Restaurant banner

 

Slackers Pizza & Deli

150 East Main St, Torrey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries 10oz$4.39
More about Slackers Pizza & Deli

