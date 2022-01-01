Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Torrey
/
Torrey
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Torrey restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Slackers Burger Joint
165 E. Main St., Torrey
No reviews yet
Small Sweet Potato Fries
$2.39
Large Sweet Potato Fries
$4.39
More about Slackers Burger Joint
Slackers Pizza & Deli
150 East Main St, Torrey
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries 10oz
$4.39
More about Slackers Pizza & Deli
