Tacos in Torrey

Torrey restaurants
Torrey restaurants that serve tacos

Rock Garden Eatery and Bar image

 

Rock Garden Eatery and Bar

670 East Highway 24, Torrey

Avg 4 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Entree$15.00
More about Rock Garden Eatery and Bar
Chak Balam Mex Restaurant image

 

Chak Balam Mex Restaurant

12 Sand Creek Rd, Torrey

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Fish Tacos$6.00
Tacos$5.00
One Corn (soft or hard shell) or flour tortilla.Choice of meat, topped with onion and cilantro, small side of pico de gallo, mild green salsa and limes. Any meat.
Gobernador Taco$6.00
Sauteed Shrimp with pico de gallo, poblano peppers and mozzarella cheese, topped with creamy coleslaw
More about Chak Balam Mex Restaurant

