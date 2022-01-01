Torrington restaurants you'll love
More about Sasso's Coal Fired Pizza
PIZZA
Sasso's Coal Fired Pizza
52 Main St, Torrington
|Popular items
|Italian Salad
|$15.00
|Wings
|$20.00
|Beet & Arugula Salad
|$14.00
More about The Edison Grill
The Edison Grill
178 Birge Park Road, Torrington
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$13.95
Slow cooked top round served on a brioche roll with au jus for dipping
|Wings
Served deep fried or char grilled with blue cheese for dipping
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$13.95
Bacon, sauteed onions, cheddar and BBQ sauce