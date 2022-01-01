Torrington bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Torrington
More about The Edison Grill
The Edison Grill
178 Birge Park Road, Torrington
|Popular items
|South of the Burger
|$16.00
8oz house ground, bacon, avocado, pepper jack, chipotle aioli, potato bun
|Cobb
|$11.00
Applewood bacon, avocado, shaved red onion, blue cheese, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, carrot shreds, mixed greens
|Rip & Dip
|$11.50
Giant Bavarian pretzel, beer cheese dip & honey mustard
More about Brinx
Brinx
53 Main Street, Torrington
|Popular items
|Chai
|$6.00
Housemade Chai served with milk of choice. Hot or Iced
|Latte
|$5.00
Double shot of espresso and steamed milk of choice.
|Tea
|$3.00
Loose Leaf Teas from Master Tea blenders. Harney and Sons/Simpson and Vail
More about Bachi's Ristorante Bar & Grill
Bachi's Ristorante Bar & Grill
46 E Main St, Torrington
|Popular items
|16" Large Cheese
|$16.00
|6 Chicken Tenders
|$8.95
|12" Small Cheese
|$13.00
More about Social House (New Acct) - Torrington
Social House (New Acct) - Torrington
29 Main St., Torrington