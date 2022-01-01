Torrington bars & lounges you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try bars & lounges in Torrington

Banner pic

 

The Edison Grill

178 Birge Park Road, Torrington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
South of the Burger$16.00
8oz house ground, bacon, avocado, pepper jack, chipotle aioli, potato bun
Cobb$11.00
Applewood bacon, avocado, shaved red onion, blue cheese, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, carrot shreds, mixed greens
Rip & Dip$11.50
Giant Bavarian pretzel, beer cheese dip & honey mustard
More about The Edison Grill
Consumer pic

 

Brinx

53 Main Street, Torrington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chai$6.00
Housemade Chai served with milk of choice. Hot or Iced
Latte$5.00
Double shot of espresso and steamed milk of choice.
Tea$3.00
Loose Leaf Teas from Master Tea blenders. Harney and Sons/Simpson and Vail
More about Brinx
Bachi's Ristorante Bar & Grill image

 

Bachi's Ristorante Bar & Grill

46 E Main St, Torrington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
16" Large Cheese$16.00
6 Chicken Tenders$8.95
12" Small Cheese$13.00
More about Bachi's Ristorante Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Social House (New Acct) - Torrington

29 Main St., Torrington

No reviews yet
More about Social House (New Acct) - Torrington

