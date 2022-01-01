Cake in Torrington
Torrington restaurants that serve cake
More about CRUMBS by Toast & Co
CRUMBS by Toast & Co
33 Franklin Street, Torrington
|GF New York Crumb Cake
|$5.50
|GF Blueberry Crumb Cake
|$5.50
More about The Edison Grill
The Edison Grill
178 Birge Park Road, Torrington
|Coconut Cake
|$9.00
A house special, family favorite & must try
|Chocolate Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate buttercream garnished with chocolate chips
|Fresh Seafood Cakes
|$14.00
Shrimp, cod & lobster tossed with celery, red pepper & panko
Served with chipotle aioli