Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Torrington

Go
Torrington restaurants
Toast

Torrington restaurants that serve cake

Consumer pic

 

CRUMBS by Toast & Co

33 Franklin Street, Torrington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GF New York Crumb Cake$5.50
GF Blueberry Crumb Cake$5.50
More about CRUMBS by Toast & Co
Item pic

 

The Edison Grill

178 Birge Park Road, Torrington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Cake$9.00
A house special, family favorite & must try
Chocolate Chocolate Cake$9.00
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate buttercream garnished with chocolate chips
Fresh Seafood Cakes$14.00
Shrimp, cod & lobster tossed with celery, red pepper & panko
Served with chipotle aioli
More about The Edison Grill
Bachi's Ristorante Bar & Grill image

 

Bachi's Ristorante Bar & Grill

46 E Main St, Torrington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$8.00
Smore's Chocolate Lava Cake$8.00
More about Bachi's Ristorante Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Torrington

Calamari

Chicken Salad

Ravioli

Croissants

Turkey Bacon

Garlic Bread

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Torrington to explore

Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Granby

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Litchfield

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston