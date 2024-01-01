Chicken fajitas in Torrington
Torrington restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Cajun Boil & Bar - Torrington - 349 Winsted Road
349 Winsted Road, Torrington
|Fajita - Chicken
|$14.95
Includes 4 flour tortillas. Two meat combos available.
Dos Amigos Mexican Restaurant - 910 E Main St
910 E Main St, Torrington
|Combo Fajitas #3 Chicken & Shrimp
|$21.89
A Dos Amigos favorite! It comes out on a huge, hot, sizzling skillet with grilled chicken (cut into strips) and shrimp sauteed with fresh veggies (Spanish onions, green peppers, and tomatoes) in our exceptional homemade fajita sauce. Served with three sides of your choosing and four warm flour tortillas.
|Combo Fajitas #1 Chicken & Steak
|$20.03
A Dos Amigos favorite! It comes out on a huge, hot, sizzling skillet with grilled chicken and steak cut in strips and sauteed with fresh veggies (Spanish onions, green peppers, and tomatoes) in our exceptional homemade fajita sauce. Served with three sides of your choosing and four warm flour tortillas.