Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Torrington

Go
Torrington restaurants
Toast

Torrington restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Main pic

 

Cajun Boil & Bar - Torrington - 349 Winsted Road

349 Winsted Road, Torrington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita - Chicken$14.95
Includes 4 flour tortillas. Two meat combos available.
More about Cajun Boil & Bar - Torrington - 349 Winsted Road
Consumer pic

 

Dos Amigos Mexican Restaurant - 910 E Main St

910 E Main St, Torrington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Combo Fajitas #3 Chicken & Shrimp$21.89
A Dos Amigos favorite! It comes out on a huge, hot, sizzling skillet with grilled chicken (cut into strips) and shrimp sauteed with fresh veggies (Spanish onions, green peppers, and tomatoes) in our exceptional homemade fajita sauce. Served with three sides of your choosing and four warm flour tortillas.
Combo Fajitas #1 Chicken & Steak$20.03
A Dos Amigos favorite! It comes out on a huge, hot, sizzling skillet with grilled chicken and steak cut in strips and sauteed with fresh veggies (Spanish onions, green peppers, and tomatoes) in our exceptional homemade fajita sauce. Served with three sides of your choosing and four warm flour tortillas.
More about Dos Amigos Mexican Restaurant - 910 E Main St

Browse other tasty dishes in Torrington

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Carrot Cake

Cheeseburgers

Chocolate Cake

Mushroom Burgers

Chili

Chicken Sandwiches

Clams

Map

More near Torrington to explore

Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Granby

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Litchfield

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1060 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (517 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (539 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (399 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston