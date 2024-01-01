Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Torrington

Go
Torrington restaurants
Toast

Torrington restaurants that serve cookies

Restaurant banner

 

Campers' Grille

232 Klug Hill Road, Torrington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookies & Cream Shake$6.25
More about Campers' Grille
Consumer pic

 

CRUMBS by Toast & Co - 33 Franklin Street

33 Franklin Street, Torrington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookies$4.19
More about CRUMBS by Toast & Co - 33 Franklin Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Torrington

Pies

Garlic Bread

French Fries

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Margherita Pizza

Chicken Wraps

White Pizza

Carrot Cake

Map

More near Torrington to explore

Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Granby

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Litchfield

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (520 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (542 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (400 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston