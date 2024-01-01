Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Torrington

Go
Torrington restaurants
Toast

Torrington restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Main pic

 

Cajun Boil & Bar - Torrington - 349 Winsted Road

349 Winsted Road, Torrington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Bacon Sandwich$13.00
All baskets served with coleslaw and a 2nd side choice
More about Cajun Boil & Bar - Torrington - 349 Winsted Road
Consumer pic

 

CRUMBS by Toast & Co - 33 Franklin Street

33 Franklin Street, Torrington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.50
A 4 oz. piece of fire roasted chicken breast cooked in a cast iron skillet, topped with Vermont cheddar cheese, mixed greens, tomatoes, spicy aioli served on a toasted striata roll.
More about CRUMBS by Toast & Co - 33 Franklin Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Torrington

Tacos

Bruschetta

Mushroom Burgers

Tiramisu

Chili

Calamari

Margherita Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Torrington to explore

Avon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Granby

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Litchfield

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1017 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (508 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (514 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston