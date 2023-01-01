Torrington restaurants you'll love
Sasso's Coal Fired Pizza - Torrington
52 Main St, Torrington
|Impossible Burger
|$20.00
plant based burger, house made fig jam, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic glaze
|Veggie Stir Fry
|$22.00
spinach, sweet potato, mushrooms, red onion, roasted beets, maple sherry vinaigrette
|Panzanella & Burrata Salad
|$17.00
house made baguette, fresh heirloom
cherry tomatoes, diced red onion, cucumber, house vinaigrette, burrata, basil, balsamic glaze
CRUMBS by Toast & Co - 33 Franklin Street
33 Franklin Street, Torrington
|Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
|$6.99
2 Cooked Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, and Your Choice of Meat Served on a Toasted Striata Roll
|The Big Bob Sandwich
|$7.75
Two eggs cooked in our cast iron skillet, topped with a sausage patty, bacon, Vermont cheddar cheese, served on a buttered striata roll.
|Sausage, Egg, and Cheese
|$6.99
Two eggs cooked in a cast iron skillet, topped with a delicious sausage patty, sharp cheddar cheese, served on a buttered striata roll!
The Edison Grill
178 Birge Park Road, Torrington
|Southwest Chopped
|$14.00
Roasted corn & black beans, avocado, pickled red onion, tomatoes, chopped greens, shredded cheese, toasted mango habanero pipits, creamy chipotle dressing
|Edison's Grilled Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, French brie, caramelized onions, fig jam, toasted and pressed panini
|Cobb
|$13.00
Applewood bacon, avocado, shaved red onion, blue cheese, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, carrot shreds, mixed greens
Brinx
53 Main Street, Torrington
|The Classic
|$6.00
Ami's everything bagel, egg, bacon/ham/sausage, and cheese.
|Cortado
|$3.00
Double espresso. Lightly textured milk. 6oz.
|The Vegetarian
|$8.00
Ami's everything bagel, egg, cheese, avocado, pesto mayo, micro greens.
Giovanni's Ristorante & Pizzeria - 46 E Main St
46 E Main St, Torrington
|6 Bone in Wings
|$10.95
|Garlic Bread with Cheese
|$6.95
|16" Large Cheese
|$16.00
The Donut Station - Torrington - 429 Winsted Rd
429 Winsted Rd, Torrington
Love It Vegan
73 Main Street, Torrington
YiaYia's Greek Kitchen
1057 East Main Street, Torrington
Blazin Poppers - 261 Oak Ave
261 Oak Ave, Torrington