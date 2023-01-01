Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Torrington restaurants you'll love

Torrington restaurants
  • Torrington

Must-try Torrington restaurants

Sasso's Coal Fired Pizza image

PIZZA

Sasso's Coal Fired Pizza - Torrington

52 Main St, Torrington

Avg 4.3 (755 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Impossible Burger$20.00
plant based burger, house made fig jam, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic glaze
Veggie Stir Fry$22.00
spinach, sweet potato, mushrooms, red onion, roasted beets, maple sherry vinaigrette
Panzanella & Burrata Salad$17.00
house made baguette, fresh heirloom
cherry tomatoes, diced red onion, cucumber, house vinaigrette, burrata, basil, balsamic glaze
More about Sasso's Coal Fired Pizza - Torrington
Consumer pic

 

CRUMBS by Toast & Co - 33 Franklin Street

33 Franklin Street, Torrington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese$6.99
2 Cooked Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, and Your Choice of Meat Served on a Toasted Striata Roll
The Big Bob Sandwich$7.75
Two eggs cooked in our cast iron skillet, topped with a sausage patty, bacon, Vermont cheddar cheese, served on a buttered striata roll.
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese$6.99
Two eggs cooked in a cast iron skillet, topped with a delicious sausage patty, sharp cheddar cheese, served on a buttered striata roll!
More about CRUMBS by Toast & Co - 33 Franklin Street
Banner pic

 

The Edison Grill

178 Birge Park Road, Torrington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Southwest Chopped$14.00
Roasted corn & black beans, avocado, pickled red onion, tomatoes, chopped greens, shredded cheese, toasted mango habanero pipits, creamy chipotle dressing
Edison's Grilled Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, French brie, caramelized onions, fig jam, toasted and pressed panini
Cobb$13.00
Applewood bacon, avocado, shaved red onion, blue cheese, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, carrot shreds, mixed greens
More about The Edison Grill
Consumer pic

 

Brinx

53 Main Street, Torrington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Classic$6.00
Ami's everything bagel, egg, bacon/ham/sausage, and cheese.
Cortado$3.00
Double espresso. Lightly textured milk. 6oz.
The Vegetarian$8.00
Ami's everything bagel, egg, cheese, avocado, pesto mayo, micro greens.
More about Brinx
Bachi's Ristorante Bar & Grill image

 

Giovanni's Ristorante & Pizzeria - 46 E Main St

46 E Main St, Torrington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
6 Bone in Wings$10.95
Garlic Bread with Cheese$6.95
16" Large Cheese$16.00
More about Giovanni's Ristorante & Pizzeria - 46 E Main St
Bad Dog Brewing Company image

 

Bad Dog Brewing Company

117 Water Street, Torrington

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
More about Bad Dog Brewing Company
The Donut Station - Torrington image

 

The Donut Station - Torrington - 429 Winsted Rd

429 Winsted Rd, Torrington

No reviews yet
More about The Donut Station - Torrington - 429 Winsted Rd
Main pic

 

Love It Vegan

73 Main Street, Torrington

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Love It Vegan
YiaYia's Greek Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

YiaYia's Greek Kitchen

1057 East Main Street, Torrington

Avg 4.9 (307 reviews)
More about YiaYia's Greek Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Blazin Poppers - 261 Oak Ave

261 Oak Ave, Torrington

No reviews yet
More about Blazin Poppers - 261 Oak Ave

