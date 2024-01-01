Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Torrington

Go
Torrington restaurants
Toast

Torrington restaurants that serve nachos

Main pic

 

Cajun Boil & Bar - Torrington - 349 Winsted Road

349 Winsted Road, Torrington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos - Chicken$11.95
More about Cajun Boil & Bar - Torrington - 349 Winsted Road
Consumer pic

 

Dos Amigos Mexican Restaurant - 910 E Main St

910 E Main St, Torrington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Super Loaded Nachos - Plain$13.51
A typical nacho, Dos Amigos style! Topped with chopped lettuce, chopped spinach, fresh tomatoes and black olives.
Super Loaded Nachos - Shredded$15.60
A typical nacho, Dos Amigos style! Topped with chopped lettuce, chopped spinach, fresh tomatoes and black olives.
Nachos - Grilled$13.97
A plateful of crispy homemade corn tortilla chips, topped with refried beans or black beans, melted cheese, and one of our grilled meat choices. Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, and kickin' jalapeño.
More about Dos Amigos Mexican Restaurant - 910 E Main St

Browse other tasty dishes in Torrington

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Wraps

Fajitas

Cheeseburgers

Taco Salad

Pretzels

Margherita Pizza

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Torrington to explore

Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Granby

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Litchfield

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1060 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (517 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (539 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (399 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston