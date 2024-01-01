Nachos in Torrington
Torrington restaurants that serve nachos
More about Cajun Boil & Bar - Torrington - 349 Winsted Road
Cajun Boil & Bar - Torrington - 349 Winsted Road
349 Winsted Road, Torrington
|Nachos - Chicken
|$11.95
More about Dos Amigos Mexican Restaurant - 910 E Main St
Dos Amigos Mexican Restaurant - 910 E Main St
910 E Main St, Torrington
|Super Loaded Nachos - Plain
|$13.51
A typical nacho, Dos Amigos style! Topped with chopped lettuce, chopped spinach, fresh tomatoes and black olives.
|Super Loaded Nachos - Shredded
|$15.60
A typical nacho, Dos Amigos style! Topped with chopped lettuce, chopped spinach, fresh tomatoes and black olives.
|Nachos - Grilled
|$13.97
A plateful of crispy homemade corn tortilla chips, topped with refried beans or black beans, melted cheese, and one of our grilled meat choices. Accompanied with guacamole, sour cream, and kickin' jalapeño.