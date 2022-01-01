Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Ravioli in
Torrington
/
Torrington
/
Ravioli
Torrington restaurants that serve ravioli
The Edison Grill
178 Birge Park Road, Torrington
No reviews yet
House Made Cheese Ravioli
$22.00
More about The Edison Grill
Bachi's Ristorante Bar & Grill
46 E Main St, Torrington
No reviews yet
Baked Meat Ravioli
$17.95
Fried Ravioli
$8.95
Childs Cheese Ravioli
$10.95
More about Bachi's Ristorante Bar & Grill
