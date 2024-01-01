Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Torrington

Torrington restaurants
Torrington restaurants that serve taco salad

Cajun Boil & Bar - Torrington - 349 Winsted Road

349 Winsted Road, Torrington

Takeout
Taco Salad - Grilled Steak$16.95
Dos Amigos Mexican Restaurant - 910 E Main St

910 E Main St, Torrington

TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad Lunch - Grilled$12.58
Taco salad bowl (lunch size) filled with lettuce, tomatoes and one of our grilled meat options, topped with cheese and sour cream.
Taco Salad - Grilled$17.93
A huge, crispy tortilla shell filled to the top with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and your choice of grilled meat, topped with cheese and sour cream.
Taco Salad - From the Sea$18.63
A huge, crispy tortilla shell filled to the top with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and your choice of seafood, topped with cheese and sour cream.
