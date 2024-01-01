Taco salad in Torrington
Torrington restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Cajun Boil & Bar - Torrington - 349 Winsted Road
Cajun Boil & Bar - Torrington - 349 Winsted Road
349 Winsted Road, Torrington
|Taco Salad - Grilled Steak
|$16.95
More about Dos Amigos Mexican Restaurant - 910 E Main St
Dos Amigos Mexican Restaurant - 910 E Main St
910 E Main St, Torrington
|Taco Salad Lunch - Grilled
|$12.58
Taco salad bowl (lunch size) filled with lettuce, tomatoes and one of our grilled meat options, topped with cheese and sour cream.
|Taco Salad - Grilled
|$17.93
A huge, crispy tortilla shell filled to the top with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and your choice of grilled meat, topped with cheese and sour cream.
|Taco Salad - From the Sea
|$18.63
A huge, crispy tortilla shell filled to the top with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and your choice of seafood, topped with cheese and sour cream.