Tortacos
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
13024 Middlebrook Road
Germantown, MD 20874
Menu
Popular Items
Tacos
Grilled beef on corn tortillas + white onions and cilantro, salsa on the side.
Marinated chicken on corn tortillas + white onions and cilantro, salsa on the side.
Pork sausage on corn tortillas + white onions and cilantro, salsa on the side.
Rolled and fried corn tortilla, filled with chicken then topped with lettuce, cotija cheese, and crema.
Marinated pork on corn tortillas + white onions and cilantro, salsa on the side.
Pulled pork on corn tortillas + white onions and cilantro, salsa on the side.
Grilled tilapia with slaw on corn tortillas, salsa on the side.
Tortas
Grilled beef. Mexican sandwich that includes refried beans, onions, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.
Marinated chicken. Mexican sandwich that includes refried beans, onions, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.
Grilled tilapia. Mexican sandwich that includes refried beans, onions, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.
Bowls
Pork sausage. Includes rice, pinto or black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, corn, onion, pico de gallo and green pepper.
Marinated pork. Includes rice, pinto or black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, corn, onion, pico de gallo and green pepper.
Marinated chicken. Includes rice, pinto or black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, corn, onion, pico de gallo and green pepper.
Pulled pork. Includes rice, pinto or black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, corn, onion, pico de gallo and green pepper.
Grilled beef. Includes rice, pinto or black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, corn, onion, pico de gallo and green pepper.
Burritos
Grilled beef. Includes rice, pinto or black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, corn, onion, pico de gallo and green pepper.
Marinated pork. Includes rice, pinto or black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, corn, onion, pico de gallo and green pepper.
Marinated chicken. Includes rice, pinto or black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, corn, onion, pico de gallo and green pepper.
Sopes
Marinated pork. A handmade corn tortilla fried and topped with beans, lettuce, cotija cheese, and crema.
Grilled beef. A handmade corn tortilla fried and topped with beans, lettuce, cotija cheese, and crema.
Marinated chicken. A handmade corn tortilla fried and topped with beans, lettuce, cotija cheese, and crema.
Birria
3x Grilled tacos with slow cooked beef, melted white cheese, onions, cilantro.
3x Grilled tacos with slow cooked beef, melted white cheese, onions, cilantro and a side of Birria consome.
Quesadillas
Pork sausage. Fresh, melted white cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. With a side of sour cream.
Fresh, melted white cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. With a side of sour cream.
Marinated chicken. Fresh, melted white cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. With a side of sour cream.
Grilled beef. Fresh, melted white cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. With a side of sour cream.
Quesadilla Special
Pork Sausage. Double tortilla with melted white cheese + grilled onions, peppers, spinach, and corn.
Marinated Chicken. Double tortilla with melted white cheese + grilled onions, peppers, spinach, and corn.
Marinated Pork. Double tortilla with melted white cheese + grilled onions, peppers, spinach, and corn.
Grilled Beef. Double tortilla with melted white cheese + grilled onions, peppers, spinach, and corn.
Vegetarian
Includes rice, pinto or black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, corn, onions, green peppers, pico de gallo, spinach, and guac.
Includes rice, pinto or black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, corn, onions, green peppers, pico de gallo, spinach, and guac.
Black or pinto beans + lettuce, cotija cheese, pico, and crema.
Sides
Fresh homemade guacamole (4oz).
Large Flour Tortilla
Rice and Beans (8oz)
Black or Pinto Beans (8oz)
A homemade warm queso blanco dip (4oz).
Beans (16oz)
Homemade corn tortilla chips.
Homemade Mexican rice (8oz)
Rice (16oz)
Rice and Beans (16oz)
Soups
A homemade chicken soup made with potatoes, celery, carrots, tomatoes, and cilantro...The ultimate hangover and cold cure!
Dessert
Homemade dessert with a perfect white custard.
Salsa Garnishes
Chile Ancho based salsa
Drinks
Homemade blackberry juice made with pure blackberry pulp.
Mexican classic soda
Mexican classic soda
Homemade mango juice made with pure mango pulp.
FOCO Coconut Juice