Tortas De Fuego

6657 state route 179 c-7

Popular Items

Taco Dorado Ground Beef$3.99
Carne Asada Burrito$16.99
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
TACO GRANDE
Fuego Taco Salad$15.99
choice of Asada or Chicken served in a taco shell with romaine lettuce, beans, Pico de Gallo, fresh Mexican cheese, cactus salads, sour cream and guacamole.
3 Amigos Enchiladas$15.99
1 shredded chicken 1 shredded beef and 1 shredded pork enchiladas topped with your choice of salsa, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
3 Suizaz Enchiladas$18.99
3 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with out special chef sauce (poblano cream sauce) topped with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
1 churro a la carta$2.99
Chips & Salsa$4.99
Pollo asado burrito$15.99
all burritos are server with rice and beans stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
Guacamole & Chips$9.99
Location

6657 state route 179 c-7

SEDONA AZ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

