Tortas De Fuego
Come in and enjoy!!
6657 state route 179 c-7
Popular Items
Location
6657 state route 179 c-7
SEDONA AZ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Butterfly Burger
Chef Dahl’s three Burger Battle Championship burgers lead the mouth-watering menu. With names like The Waco Kid, Oui Oui Monsieur and the Gringo your taste buds will be transported around the world.
Vegans, vegetarians and pescatarians can revel with their carnivorous friends. “Where’s the Beef?” burgers are such knockouts that Dahl may just convert some meat lovers! Surf’s up with the Mowee Wowee - House made spices and rubbed on Mahi Mahi filet.
ZCucina Rustica
Cucina Rustica features rustic, Italian-Mediterranean cuisine. Signature dishes range from antipasti tapas plates to delicate pasta and hearty meat dishes. Locally sourced ingredients, fresh organic produce and sustainably raised meats.
DAHL RESTAURANTS DIGITAL GIFT CARD
Come in and enjoy!
Dahl Restaurants Digital Gift Card
Digital Gift Cards, where the giving is easy and secure.