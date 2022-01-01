Go
Banner picView gallery

Tortas Mexico - 1914 Juan Sanchez Blvd

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1914 Juan Sanchez Boulevard

San Luis, AZ 85349

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

1914 Juan Sanchez Boulevard, San Luis AZ 85349

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Patio Sushi and More - San Luis
orange starNo Reviews
616 North 4th Ave. San Luis, AZ 85349
View restaurantnext
Mariscos El Navegante
orange starNo Reviews
840 e d st San Luis, AZ 85349
View restaurantnext
Birreria El Gordo
orange starNo Reviews
362 W 32nd St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Julieanna's Steak & Seafood by Chef Eddie Guzman - 1951 W 25th St
orange star4.2 • 285
1951 W 25th St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Curries
orange starNo Reviews
711 E 32ND ST Yuma, AZ 85365
View restaurantnext
Takos & Beer
orange star4.6 • 1,904
2071 S 4th Ave Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Map

More near San Luis

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Julian

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

La Quinta

No reviews yet

Indio

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

El Cajon

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Palm Desert

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Rancho Mirage

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Tortas Mexico - 1914 Juan Sanchez Blvd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston