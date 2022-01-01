Go
Tortas y Tacos La Chiquita

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • TACOS • GRILL

2911 Columbia Pike • $

Avg 4.6 (1734 reviews)

Popular Items

ASADA$3.00
New York steak, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side.
PASTOR$3.00
Pork in Mexican herbs served with pineapple, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side.
BIRRIA$3.25
Beef Birria, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side.
POLLO$3.00
Chicken Marinated with Mexican Adobo sauce, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side.
CRISPY-CHEESY/BIRRIA-TACO$3.25
Beef crispy & cheesy birria taco, comes with crispy Tortilla, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh limes, hot or mild sauce on the side.
MIXTO$3.00
New York steak and Mexican Sausage, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side.
CARNITAS$3.00
Roasted Pork, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side.
LENGUA$3.25
Beef Tongue, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side.
CAMARON$3.25
Shrimp taco, served with lettuce, Each Taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side.
CHORIZO$3.00
Mexican Sausage, Each taco comes with corn tortilla's, Served with cilantro, raw and grilled onions. With a side of cucumbers, and radish, Fresh Limes, Hot or mild sauce on the side.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

2911 Columbia Pike

Arlington VA

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
