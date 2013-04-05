Torti Taco Beckley - 5275 Beckley Rd
Open today 10:30 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Location
5275 Beckley Rd, Battle Creek MI 49015
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nina's Taqueria - 248 Capital Ave SW
No Reviews
248 Capital Ave SW Battle Creek, MI 49037
View restaurant