Torti Taco bar and grill
Authentic Mexican Food
80 West Michigan Avenue
Location
80 West Michigan Avenue
Battle Creek MI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Soul Good
Our ghost kitchen provides freshly and on the spot made delicious food items to customers. Order online and enjoy!
Griffin Grill & Pub
Full service bar and food available.
Cafe Rica
Voted Best Coffee Shop In Battle Creek in 2019!
Looking for a beautiful place to meet a friend over a great cup of coffee or a elegant meal? Café Rica is your place! Open 7 Days a week, you can enjoy the beautiful Downtown Battle Creek Cityscape!!
Handmap Brewing
Thank you for your support!