Tortilla Ranch

Tortilla Ranch grew out of a love for fresh and authentic Mexican food. We start each day as though we're cooking for our own families and friends, with traditional preparations and the best ingredients we can find.

8617 College Blvd • $

Avg 4.5 (2771 reviews)

Popular Items

Ranch Hand Burrito$9.00
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
Layered Nachos$9.25
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
Chips & Salsa$2.95
Enchilada
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
Burrito Bowl$9.00
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
Enchilada Style Burrito$9.00
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
Chips & Queso$4.95
Quesadillas$8.75
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
Ranch Tacos$9.00
Our menu items are fully customizable. Please make sure you choose all ingredients you would like included.
Build Your Own Salad
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8617 College Blvd

Overland Park KS

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
