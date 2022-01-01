Go
Toast

Tortillerias La Reyna #2

Come in and enjoy!

12626 Woodforest Blvd Suite T

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Salsa Roja 8oz$3.25
Roasted Red Chili Peppers Salsa
Frijoles Grandes$9.79
32oz Charro Beans
Salsa Verde 8oz$3.25
Jalapeno Salsa Verde
Taco Barbacoa$2.50
Pollo Rostizado$10.75
1 Whole Rotisserie Chicken
Salsa Molcajete 8oz$3.25
Roasted Jalapeno & Tomato Salsa
1lb Carnitas$10.50
1lb Pork Carnitas
Lb Tortilla Maiz$1.50
Approx 14 Corn Tortillas per Pound
1/2dz Tamales Puerco$6.99
1/2dz Spicy Pork Tamales
Chicharrones$4.79
1/2lb Pork Cracklings
See full menu

Location

12626 Woodforest Blvd Suite T

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bonfire Wings - Northshore

No reviews yet

Genuine Creole, Uniquely Cajun!

Rey del Pollo

No reviews yet

¡Prueba el pollo asado más rico de Houston Texas y acaba con el hambre!🤤🍗🔥 💯 Pídelo por delivery o para recoger en tu Rey del Pollo más cercano.

TAQUERIA LOS REYES

No reviews yet

Made with Tradition!

01 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Uvalde)

No reviews yet

EAT AT DAN'S DRINK AT DAN'S

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston