Tortino Mare

120 Kent Village Sq • $$

Avg 4.5 (787 reviews)

Popular Items

Camila Pizza
Traditional, hand-tossed pizza with
mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, shaved Parmesan cheese & peperoncino oil.
Bolognese$19.00
Homemade thin fettuccine with veal ragù, fresh herbs & Parmesan cheese.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$18.00
Homemade thin fettuccine, grilled chicken with cream & Parmesan cheese sauce.
Build Your Own Pizza
Meatball Sub$10.00
Sub roll with homemade beef meatballs, tomato sauce and fresh Mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of side (french fries or garden salad).
Mussels Salsiccia$12.00
Mussels sautéed in white wine and tomato sauce. Served with garlic crostini.
Grilled Octopus$12.00
Grilled baby octopus, arugula, fennel, cherry tomatoes and a drizzle of our house lemon dressing.
Caprese Salad$9.00
Fresh slices of heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, a drizzle of balsamic and olive oil with a dash of salt & pepper.
Margherita Pizza
Traditional, hand-tossed pizza with
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes & basil.
Tri-Color Salad$9.00
Arugula, endive, radicchio, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese and almonds. Served with house lemon dressing.

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
