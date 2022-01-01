Go
Toast

Tortuga Jacks

Baja Mexican & Tiki Bar

GRILL

201 N Beachview Dr • $$

Avg 3.8 (2476 reviews)

Popular Items

Tortuga Nachos$10.99
Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Queso cheese, corn bean salsa, sliced pickeled jalapenos and cumin sour cream. Add your choice of protein for an additional cost.
Quesadilla$10.99
Flour tortilla, lightly grilled with shredded cheese melted to perfection. Served with lettuce, corn bean salsa, and cumin sour cream. Add pulled chicken, pork, or ground beef .99 grilled shrimp or steak 1.99
Big Boy Burrito$14.99
Perfectly seasoned ground beef with rice and beans, rolled in a 10 inch tortilla. Smothered in queso cheese and roasted tomato sauce. Topped with lettuce and corn bean salsa
Guacamole$5.99
Our House Made Guacamole Served with Chips.
Fish Taco$13.99
Fish of the day cooked to perfection. Topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and spicy bang bang sauce. Grilled or fried.
Chips and Salsa$4.99
Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips served with our House Made Salsa.
Queso Dip$4.99
Melted white cheese served with fresh crispy tortilla chips.
Taco Salad$8.99
Fried tortilla shell filled with mixed greens, corn bean salsa, sliced red peppers, shredded cheese and sour cream. Add grilled chicken, pulled pork or seasoned beef 4.99. Steak, grilled or fried shrimp 5.99
Fresh Mex Bowl$12.99
Served with rice, beans, roasted peppers, onions, pico, queso cheese and cilantro. With your choice of protein, ground beef, shredded chicken, pork or grilled chicken 12.99 Fried or grilled shrimp steak or Mahi 14.99
Shrimp Tacos$13.99
Fried or grilled shrimp topped with lettuce cheese, tomato and spicy seafood sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

201 N Beachview Dr

Jekyll Island GA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Georgia Sea Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Half Shell

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Palm Coast Coffee

No reviews yet

Great island casual setting - in the village.- Indoor & Patio seating . Breakfast/ Lunch served all day

Iguana's Seafood Restaurant

No reviews yet

Located in the Pier Villiage on Historic St. Simons Island Georgia, Iguanas Seafood Restaurant offers a wide variety of food for any taste. We are known for our famous fried Wild Georgia Shrimp but also have Steaks, Pasta dishes, Chicken Sandwiches, and probably the best hamburgers you will ever eat.
We offer a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee! Give us a try and let our friendly staff make your next meal a memorable experience you will tell your friends about.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston