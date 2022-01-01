Go
Tortugas Mexican Grill

Tortuga's Mexican Grill offers a blend of homemade traditional Mexican recipes uniquely crafted with fresh ingredients for a fiesta on the plate! Open for breakfast and lunch. Seasonally open for dinner.

114 Jungle Road

Popular Items

Fajita Burrito$13.00
Grilled Steak or Chicken with Guacamole, Roasted Tomato Salsa, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Chipotle Sour Cream, and Lettuce wrapped in a 12" Flour Tortilla.
Basic Burrito$5.00
Scrambled eggs, diced potatoes, and cheddarjack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Breakfast Quesadilla$10.00
House made maple breakfast sausage, eggs, potatoes, cheese in a crispy flour tortilla. Includes a side of sour cream and fresh Pico de Gallo OR Roasted Tomato Salsa
House Burrito$11.50
12" tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, pork green chile, homemade refried beans, rice, cheddarjack, leaf lettuce, sour cream and your choice of mild OR hot sauce
Veggie Breakfast Taco$3.75
Eggs scrambled with cheddarjack, peppers & onions in a warm flour tortilla.
Chips & Queso$10.00
Our Homemade Queso seasoned with Hatch chiles, tomatoes, and fresh cut cilantro!! Served with a bag of chips.
Mexican Taco$4.00
6” Soft corn tortilla, choice of meat, freshly chopped onion & cilantro, with
side of salsa verde, radish and lime
Gringo Taco$4.00
6” Soft flour tortilla, choice of meat, cheddarjack cheese, leaf lettuce,
fresh pico de gallo and sour cream
House Breakfast Burrito$7.00
House made spicy chorizo sausage, eggs, potatoes, cheese, sour
cream, pork green chile, choice of hot or mild sauce, on a flour tortilla. You may substitute proteins. Additional costs may apply.
Edisto Island SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
