Go
Toast

Toscana Brick Oven

Wood fired pizzas, fresh pastas and classic italian entrees

1800 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

TG Pepperoni$12.99
Traditional wood fired pepperoni pizza - add toppings
TG Margherita$15.99
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, aged balsamic glaze, olive oil & garlic
House$7.99
Field greens, Kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, roasted red peppers, cherry peppers, gorgonzola & balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken & Spinach$22.99
Chicken, spinach, banana peppers, spicy tomato cream, linguine
Bolognese$23.99
Beef & sausage ragu and fettuccine
Cup Wedding Soup$6.99
Zucchini$10.99
Crispy zucchini, parmesan cheese, roasted red pepper dipping sauce
Calamari$13.99
Crispy calamari, breaded pickled banana peppers, lemon aioli dipping sauce
Pollo Entree$23.99
Crispy chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, lemon basil cream, herbed linguine
TG Cheese$11.99
Classic Wood Fired Cheese Pizza - Add your extra toppings.
See full menu

Location

1800 Main Street

Canonsburg PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Penny's Delight

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Silvioni's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Classic Italian and American Cuisine

The Abbey on Butler Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Industry Public House Lawrenceville

No reviews yet

Industry Public House combines American comfort cuisine, artisanal cocktails and craft beer in a vintage-industrial inspired space.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston