Toscana To Go

Really Good Food...Packaged to GO!

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

1412 N Dupont St • $$

Avg 4.4 (920 reviews)

Popular Items

Tortellini$15.00
Toscana's signature dish... hand-turned pasta filled with mortadella and ricotta in a sun-dried tomato and cream sauce
Caesare$6.00
Classic romaine salad with garlic and anchovy dressing with croutons and grated grana padano.
Fettuccine Bolognese$15.00
Hand rolled pasta with savory meat sauce
Ravioli alla Brasata$16.00
Short rib filled pasta, mushrooms, red wine demi-glace
di Parma$13.00
Tender prosciutto, goat cheese, rosemary, arugula and mozzarella
Location

1412 N Dupont St

wilmington DE

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
