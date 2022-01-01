Toscanas Ristorante

Go
At Toscana’s Ristorante in West Peabody, we specialize in bringing you authentic, homemade Italian cuisine. All pastas, sauces and poultry are prepared in house, daily.
*Catering orders require 24 hours notice*

3 Bourbon Street

L-Cheese Pizza$14.00
Chicken, Broccoli & Ziti$18.00
Served with your choice of garlic oil wine sauce or alfredo sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana$22.00
chicken cutlet topped with melted mozzarella cheese and homemade pomodoro sauce.
Location

3 Bourbon Street

Peabody MA

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
