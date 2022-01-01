Go
Toscana Bar Italiano

Toscana Bar Italiano (Beverly) is an award winning Italian Restaurant and Bar. Featuring homemade Italian specialties, premium craft drinks, martinis, and an extensive wine list. Toscana's boasts an intimate & cozy atmosphere, conveniently located adjacent to the Beverly depot parking garage.
Our sister restaurant, the original Toscana Ristorante of Peabody, MA is a staple and gold standard for Italian restaurants in the North Shore

PASTA • SALADS

90 Rantoul Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (2051 reviews)

Popular Items

(A)Eggplant Rollatini$14.00
Breaded eggplant stuffed with Ricotta, Mozzarella, and spinach. Baked with Mozzarella cheese and housemade Pomodoro sauce.
Carbonara$24.00
Homemade fettuccine pasta tossed with a creamy carbonara sauce with egg and house-cured pancetta
Bolognese$26.00
Hand-made fettuccine pasta tossed with our famous pork and beef ragu
Chicken Parmigiana$24.00
A toscana classic. chicken cutlet baked with mozzarella cheese and pomodoro sauce. Served with fusilli or linguine.
(A)Mini Meatballs$12.00
Three housemade mini meatballs served in marinara sauce, shaved Parmesan cheese, and crostini.
(A)Arancini$16.00
Arancini with pea risotto, stuffed with meat sauce and fresh Mozzarella. Served with Italian sausage béchamel and crispy onion rings.
Marsala$24.00
Your choice of chicken or veal scallopini sautéed with shitake and oyster mushrooms in a sage marsala sauce. Served with your choice of fusilli or linguine.
Saltimbocca$24.00
Your choice of chicken or veal scallopini topped with prosciutto, mozzarella and wild mushrooms in a sage white wine sauce. Served with your choice of fusilli or linguine
Gnocchi Pomodoro$22.00
Fresh potato dumplings tossed with tomato sauce, basil, and fresh Mozzarella; topped with dollops of local Ricotta.
Kale Caesar$14.00
Freshly picked baby kale tossed with house caesar dressing, croutons, and shaved parmigiana.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

90 Rantoul Street

Beverly MA

Sunday3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
