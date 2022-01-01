Go
Toast

Toscanos Italian Grill

At Toscanos our Team is passionate and dedicated to ensuring your food and experience is perfect. We use only the best, fresh and local ingredients to create and serve Italian style steaks, seafood and pasta with a PNW flair. Toscanos is a great destination for date night, a special celebration, or enjoying the pleasures of everyday life. Our fully stocked bar includes a variety of classic and creative cocktails as well a wine list that is sure to serve every palate. Our restaurant is warm and vibrant topped off with a beautiful patio for sunny days.
Our Team enjoys hosting Guests for winemaker’s dinners, cooking classes, and community events and to date has donated over $1 million back to the community we serve.

SEAFOOD

437 29TH ST NE • $$

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)

Popular Items

Seafood Pappardelle$27.00
Clams, shrimp, prawns, bay scallops & white fish in rich cream sauce
Beet & Bleu cheese salad$10.00
Chilled roasted beets, bleu cheese crumbles. candied walnuts & citrus vinaigrette.
Chocolate Carmel Brownie$9.00
A chewy chocolate brownie mounded with vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce and whipped cream.
Crab & Artichoke Dip$19.00
Artichoke hearts & crab with mozzerella, parmesan & cream cheese
Cavatappi & Sausage$22.00
Local Verone's sweet Italian sausage and fresh tomatoes in a creamy blush sauce with fresh basil and cavatappi pasta.
Salmon$36.00
King salmon oven roasted with sherry and citrus, topped with almond and roasted broccoli pesto. Served with truffled mushroom risotto.
Martini clams$29.00
Fresh northwest clams steamed in vermouth with garlic, celery, onions & parsley
Chicken Linguine With Garlic Cream$19.00
Chicken breast pieces & sauteed mushrooms in a rich garlic cream sauce.
Caesar Salad$9.00
A classic: romaine, parmesan cheese & garlic croutons
Spaghetti Bolognese$15.00
Traditional slow simmered sauce flavored with garlic, basil, sausage & beef
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

437 29TH ST NE

PUYALLUP WA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mini Oscars Annex

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Puerto Vallarta Puyallup

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Farrelli's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Perry's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston