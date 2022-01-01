Go
ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza

Taste what happens at 1000 degrees! Enjoy our coal oven pizza, with a thin, crispy crust and premium cheeses and toppings. It's a mouth-watering taste experience!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

4960 S Gilbert Rd Ste B10 • $$

Avg 4.4 (2049 reviews)

Popular Items

Create Your Own 18" Large (8 Slices)$22.00
18" Cheese pizza with homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella
Classic Caesar$13.90
Romaine lettuce, shredded romano, housemade croutons, tossed with Caesar Dressing
Garlic Rotolis$9.90
Oven baked rolls topped with rotoli sauce (olive oil, roasted garlic, romano cheese and basil)
Roasted Wings - 10 pc$19.80
Oven roasted marinated chicken wings
Create Your Own Calzone$12.70
Calzone with homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella
Capo$28.20
Tomato Sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted onions and roasted mushrooms
Spaghetti and Marinara$12.10
Spaghetti topped with housemade marinara, finished with parmesan cheese and basil, served with a Garlic Rotoli
Create Your Own 8" (6 slices)$12.60
8" Cheese pizza with homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella. Fresh basil upon request
Bianco$26.90
Olive oil, ricotta, provolone, romano and mozzarella
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

4960 S Gilbert Rd Ste B10

Chandler AZ

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
