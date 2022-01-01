Go
Toast

Tosco's Pub and Grill

We specialize in... Great food and Great service. We have a great selection in craft beer on tap and in bottles that are always changing. We have outdoor seating with alcohol service. We have weekly specials of food. We cater to all different people with different taste buds.

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

822 Main St • $$

Avg 4.8 (965 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Burger$11.00
12 Wings$15.00
Cheese Steak$12.00
Kids Cheese Burger$6.00
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls$11.00
Fries Side$5.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Blackened Salad$9.00
8 Wings$10.00
Dill Burger$13.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

822 Main St

Pennsburg PA

Sunday11:59 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:59 am - 2:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:59 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:59 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:59 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:59 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Palm Tavern

No reviews yet

We are open with limited hours to offer outside dining & take out food & drink during this trying time.
Stay safe and healthy!

Trolley Barn Public Market

No reviews yet

An indoor, year-round marketplace where residents and visitors can find fresh, seasonal food from local farmers, fishers, and food entrepreneurs. Dine-in or shop for produce, meat and poultry, eggs, dairy, fish, bread and baked goods, beverages, and specialty and prepared foods. Visit for kids activities, cooking demos, classes, events, and fresh food all year long.

Batch Microcreamery - Quakertown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Washington Grille & Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston