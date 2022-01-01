Go
Tossed n Sauced

Family friendly pizzeria offering dough made fresh daily using flour from local mills. Specializing in hand tossed dough, wings, pasta, calzones and cold craft beers!

PIZZA

306 NW 3rd St • $

Avg 4.3 (217 reviews)

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
1/2 lb
Large Create Your Own Pizza$11.50
Traditional Wings
10 Wings
Large Breadsticks$9.50
Jalapeno Popper Sticks
Create Your Own Calzone$5.24
Side Salad$4.99
Medium Breadsticks$7.99
Small Breadsticks$5.99
Chef Salad$9.50
Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

306 NW 3rd St

Abilene KS

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
