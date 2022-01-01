Go
Totopo Cocina & Cantina

Totopo Cocina & Cantina

660 Washington Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Burrito$11.00
Grilled Flour Tortilla with Your Choice of Filling, Fiesta Rice, Black Beans, Melted Cheese and Guajillo Salsa. Served with a Casa Side Salad.
Drowned Burrito$11.00
Large Tortilla with Your Choice of Filling, Bell Peppers, Onions and Cilantro Rice drowned in Cheese Sauce and Roasted Tomato Salsa.
Queso Dip$4.00
Our Signature Sauce made with Jalapeños and Cheese
Fajita Quesadilla$11.00
Sautéed Onions, Bell Peppers, Melted Cheeses and Your Choice of Filling in an Extra-Large Flour Tortilla. Accompanied with Fiesta Rice, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Cheese.
Enchiladas Verdes$12.00
Three Shredded Chicken Enchiladas topped with Roasted Tomatillo Salsa, Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream and Cotija Cheese. Accompanied with Fiesta Rice and Black Beans
Pick 3 Combo$14.00
Quesadilla Grande$12.00
An Extra-Large Grilled Quesadilla with Melted Cheeses and Your Choice of Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef. Topped with Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo
Nachos$10.00
Crisp Totopos covered with Melted Cheeses, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeños and Green Onions
Seafood Tacos$13.00
Two Tacos with Your Choice of Grilled Mahi-Mahi, Shrimp or Fried Cod topped with Cabbage Slaw, Creamy Lime Cilantro Sauce, Avocado and Pico de Gallo served on Flour Tortillas. All Orders are for Tacos of the Same Kind. All Tacos Served with Fiesta Rice and Refried Beans except Skinny Tacos
Naked Burrito$11.00
Your Choice of Protein with Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Chipotle Sauce, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo served in a bowl without the tortilla.
Location

660 Washington Rd

Mount Lebanon PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
