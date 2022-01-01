Go
Totopos Street Food And Tequila

All orders come with a complimentary bag of chips and a 2oz-container of salsa per meal!

TACOS

1388 Kildaire Farm Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1537 reviews)

Popular Items

EXTRA Chips and salsa$3.99
3 small bags of chips+ 8 oz cup of our homemade house salsa
Tacos Carne Asada (3)$17.75
steak (cooked to order) / cheese / guacamole / pico de gallo. Three soft flour tortilla tacos served with rice and beans
Chilaquiles$15.25
corn totopos / creamy tomatillo sauce / onions / cilantro / guacamole / cheese / crema dulce
Nachos$13.50
chicken tinga / morita salsa / queso dip / refried black beans / crema dulce / queso fresco / onions / cilantro
Verdes Enchi$14.75
Three shredded chicken tinga enchiladas/ creamy tomatillo sauce / melted cheese / onion / pico de gallo / guacamole / cilantro. Served with rice and beans
Quesadilla$13.85
flour tortilla / cheese / shredded chicken tinga / pico de gallo / lettuce / crema dulce / rice and beans
GUACAMOLE$7.50
4 oz portion.
Avocado, tomato, onion, chile serrano, lime juice, cilantro
kid quesadilla$4.99
quesadilla served with ricer and beans
Queso Dip$5.99
Chimichanga$13.75
fried flour tortilla / rice / beans / lettuce / queso dip / plantain / pico de gallo
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1388 Kildaire Farm Rd

Cary NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

