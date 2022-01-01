Go
Tott's Asian Diner

4030 W Ray Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (4358 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet and Sour$11.50
Battered and fried, green and red bell pepper, pineapple and onion in our house made sweet and sour sauce.
Egg Drop Soup$4.75
Peas, carrots and scallion.
Orange$11.25
Battery and fried and tossed in our famous orange sauce.
Sampler Plate$10.25
3 spring rolls, 4 potstickers and 4 cheese puffs
Chow MEIN$10.50
Soft egg noodles prepared with soy sauce oyster sauce and basic veggies.
Spring Rolls$5.00
Crispy veggie egg rolls
Fried Rice$10.50
Prepared with soy sauce, egg, peas, carrots and scallions.
Kung Pao$11.50
(Spicy brown sauce) Green and red bell pepper, onion, scallions, mushroom, peanuts, carrots and water chestnuts.
Pork Rolls$8.00
Crispy egg rolls with seasoned pork and veggies.
Cheese Puffs$7.00
Crispy wonton skin stuffed with cream cheese, krab meat and scallions.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4030 W Ray Rd

Chandler AZ

Sunday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
