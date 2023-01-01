Go
A map showing the location of Toucan - 2100 north palm canyon dr A100View gallery

Toucan - 2100 north palm canyon dr A100

Open today 3:00 PM - 2:15 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2100 north palm canyon dr A100

Palm Springs, CA 92262

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday3:00 pm - 2:15 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:15 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:15 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:15 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:15 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:15 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 2:15 am

Location

2100 north palm canyon dr A100, Palm Springs CA 92262

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Boozehounds PS
orange starNo Reviews
2080 N Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Ricks Desert Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,238
1596 N Palm Canyon Dr Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
The Pool at ARRIVE
orange starNo Reviews
1551 N Palm Canyon Dr Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
John's Restaurant Palm Springs
orange starNo Reviews
900 North Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
TRIO - 707 N Palm Canyon Dr
orange starNo Reviews
707 N Palm Canyon Dr Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Café La Jefa
orange starNo Reviews
750 N. Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Palm Springs

Ricks Desert Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,238
1596 N Palm Canyon Dr Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Hunters Palm Springs
orange star4.0 • 1,222
302 East Arenas Road Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Blackbook
orange star4.3 • 949
315 E. Arenas Rd. Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Palm Springs
orange star4.5 • 475
100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste 130 Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Paul Bar
orange star4.7 • 406
3700 E Vista Chino Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Elixir Pool & Bar
orange star4.2 • 29
333 E Palm Canyon Dr Palm Springs, CA 92264
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Palm Springs

Rancho Mirage

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Palm Desert

Avg 5 (28 restaurants)

Indio

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

La Quinta

No reviews yet

Hemet

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Yucaipa

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Big Bear Lake

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Menifee

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Redlands

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Toucan - 2100 north palm canyon dr A100

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston